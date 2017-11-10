(Big White Ski Resort)

Ski season is coming to B.C.

It’s a wonder wonderland out there

  • Nov. 10, 2017 11:11 a.m.
  • Buzz

North Shore

Grouse Mountain

Sad that Grouse Grind season is over? Don’t fret – Grouse Mountain opens its ski runs at 3 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Seymour Mountain

No opening date has been set yet but the ski hill expects to open late November or early December.

Cypress Mountain

Cypress will open on Nov. 10 – their third earliest opening date ever

Whistler Blackcomb

Both Sea-to-Sky hills will open on Nov. 23.

Okanagan

Big White

Big White will open its doors on Nov. 23.

Apex

The Penticton resort will open its doors on Dec. 2.

SilverStar

Silverstar starts its alpine season on Nov. 23.

Jump into the weekend! #SkiSilverStar 📷 @beaupearson

A post shared by #SkiSilverStar (@silverstarmtnresort) on

Interior

Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Snow has already begun to fall at the resort, which will open its doors Dec. 2

Sunpeaks

The Kamloops-area skill hill opens its lifts on Nov. 18.

Mother Nature's delivering the goods. #sunpeaks360 #explorebc #explorekamloops #norththompson

A post shared by Sun Peaks Resort (@sunpeaksresort) on

Vancouver Island

Mt. Washington

The biggest skill hill on the Island starts up on Dec. 8

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘All good intentions:’ Tim Hortons poppy doughnut causes social media stir

Just Posted

100 Mile House ready for Moonlight Madness

Businesses looking forward to the event

Coats For All a heart-warming campaign

Wrap some Cariboo kindness around those who need it this winter

100 Mile House dental company trying to build more rental properties after trouble hiring hygienists

Valley Dental lost out on bringing hygienists into their practice, so they… Continue reading

Introducing Plaid Friday to 100 Mile

Event to focus on local businesses

Starry Nights to brighten up the South Cariboo community

Toy Land lights up at the hospital with Santa, hot chocolate

Communities come together to ‘Take Back the Night’

Men, women, children, First Nation leaders and politicians were out in force… Continue reading

South Cariboo Cadets poppy donations best ever

Community steps up to support its youth while supporting veterans

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

Harry Hatcher served both wars on the bridge

After capture as POW, he returned to Captain in war service and career

B.C. family trust ordered to restore shoreline on Lake Osoyoos property

Owned by a Langley family, the Washington State property will see all ecological damages repaired

Public rallies around B.C. woman after life-altering brain aneurysm

A GoFundMe page has been set up after a Langley mom was hospitalized

Ski season is coming to B.C.

It’s a wonder wonderland out there

Delta police administer naloxone during traffic stop

The man was travelling the wrong way down Scott Road when he was pulled over

B.C. launches new drug-checking program, expands fentanyl testing

The program includes new machinery that tests illicit drugs, as well as fentanyl testing strips

Most Read