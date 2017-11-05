REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Prince Rupert: Hammy the deer is a B.C. legend

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock this summer, the fame for “Hammy” the deer continues to grow. He now has a T-shirt, and a Facebook page. Watch more >

Surrey: Couple carves 300-pound pumpkin

The bigger, the better. That’s Brooke and Brent Wilhelmson’s idea when they hunt for their jack-o-lantern, this year finding a 300 pound pumpkin. Watch more >

Keremeos: Winter has arrived in the Okanagan

Freezing temperatures have created some spectacular views along the Similkameen River. Watch more >

Vancouver: Survivors, allies host #MeToo rally

More than a hundred gather at Vancouver Art Gallery to share stories of sexual harassment, assault. Watch more >

Victoria: Libraries check in 1,000 lbs of food for food banks

The Greater Victoria Public Libraries brought in 1,000 pounds of food for food banks across the region with their Food for Fines program. Watch more >

