REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Lower Mainland: Residents see second wave of latest B.C. storm

Heavy rain fell across the Lower Mainland this week, causing flooding and leading to snow. Watch more >

Oak Bay: The ideal way to cook a crab

Anne Best from Oak Bay Seafood gives a few tips on how how to prepare steamed Dungeness crab. Watch more >

Vernon: Spooky field setup guarantees screams

A terror-filled Halloween field in Vernon is bringing all the spooky vibes with ghosts, ghouls and a terrifying pig man. Watch more >

White Rock: Lyle the singing pig

While this pudgy vocalist may need to improve his range, a two-year-old pig is looking for a new forever home. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: Totem pole lifted after LNG project falls

More than 100 people attended a celebratory pole raising on Lelu Island to mark the end of the Pacific NorthWest LNG project. Watch more >

Previous story
The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Just Posted

Politicians endorse rec centre design

Financing plan the next step

Alberta truckers send truck-load of toys

Locals also encouraged to donate to help families in need this Christmas

Firefighters visit elementary schools

‘Plan two ways out’ main message to students

Tee-shirt sales raise $100,000 for wildfire aid

Cariboo Strong tees, sweatshirts and decals help support fire victims

Cariboo-Chilcotin have standing charred logs that need to be harvest

Charred logs have limited shelf life so they have to be milled within two to three years

Communities come together to ‘Take Back the Night’

Men, women, children, First Nation leaders and politicians were out in force… Continue reading

Cariboo Regional District and Williams Lake calling for Fire Mitigation Strategy

Broadcast burning could stop wildfire spread

Educators speak out against B.C. school trustee’s anti-LGBTQ post

Trustees, BCSTA distance themselves from Chilliwack school trustee’s opinions

ICBC says 25 per cent more traffic crashes happen on Halloween

It works out to 330 people injured in 920 crashes across the province.

Cariboo Regional District wants say in pot legalization

Compliance and enforcement likely to fall on shoulders of municipal governments

Vernon man heading to trial for murder

William Victor Schneider charged in connection with death of woman in Vancouver

Getting people working key component of wildfire recovery: CRD chair

Provincial and federal governments urged to push projects forward

Habitat loss greatest threat to B.C. grizzly bears

B.C. NDP government focused on grizzly trophy hunt

The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

Most Read