REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

B.C.: Sixty New Zealand firefighters return home

B.C.’s unruly wildfire season has been fought with the help from firefighters overseas, and this weekend about 60 from New Zealand bid farewell to return home. Watch more >

White Rock: Mounties focus on school zone speed blitz

Kids went back to school this week which means those 30 km/h signs are back in effect. Watch more >

Nelson: Taking on water in a cardboard kayak

Dozens of locals got in their best cardboard box, grabbed a paddle and tested how far they could get – only to be met by a soggy demise. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: University assignment turns into fundraiser

Emma Payne’s Little Brown Book company created for a university project is now raising money for a local highschool breakfast program. Watch more >

Vernon: Meet Logan, a Bengal cat and avid paddleboarder

Cats and water don’t usually mix but for one eight-month-old kitty Kal lake is the place to be. Watch more >