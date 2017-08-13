REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Kelowna: Inside a traditional Sikh wedding

Take a look inside this Kelowna wedding that had all the traditional elements of a Sikh ceremony from beginning to end.

Abbotsford: Annual Air Show takes off

The Abbotsford air show was in full force this weekend, giving attendees an up close look of some of the world's greatest jets.

B.C. Rain falls in parts of the province

In some B.C. cities, it's been more than 50 days since it rained. That ended Saturday, bringing relief to smoky air blanketing the province.

Victoria: Witness Blanket exhibition an ‘emotional’ journey

Royals Roads University's library is now home to a month-long exhibition featuring the Witness Blanket, showcasing hundreds of artifacts reclaimed from residential schools across Canada.

Vancouver: Ryan Reynolds films Deadpool on city streets

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds began filming portions of Deadpool, the sequel through the streets of Vancouver.