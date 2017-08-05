Put your knowledge of B.C. to the test

Monday, Aug. 7 is B.C. Day. In honour of this statutory holiday, here are some questions to test your knowledge of the province.
How many can you answer correctly?
Try these 20 questions to determine how well you know British Columbia
Monday, Aug. 7 is B.C. Day. In honour of this statutory holiday, here are some questions to test your knowledge of the province.
How many can you answer correctly?
Fire has not crossed Highway 1 or Highway 99
Evacuation order for Vidette, and state of local emergency declared in Copper Desert Country.
Off road restrictions in place in time for long weekend
Growth on southern flanks of fire
Marie Beaton was driving along Hwy. 19 near Qualicum when she saw smoke billowing at Horne Lake exit