Five-year-old Victoria boy’s Deadpool pose goes viral

Photo catches eye of Ryan Reynolds and gets a million likes on Instagram

It’ll be years before he can see the R-rated movie, but five-year old Ethan Hagel has already developped a bit of an obsession with Deadpool.

Whether it’s socks, cups or Lego, he loves anything that depicts his favourite comic book hero.

All 5 yr old Ethan Hagel wanted for his Birthday was a mini Deadpool costume. First, his parents delivered. Then… it was his turn. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jul 8, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

For his most recent birthday, the Victoria youngster got a Deadpool costume from his great aunt, Nancy Lane. “He wore it for like a week straight,” recalled Cheryl, Ethan’s mom.

Ethan wasn’t able to catch a glimpse of the foul-mouted protagonist last month when Ryan Reynolds and crew were at Hatley Castle to shoot scenes for the upcoming sequel, but a week later Cheryl took him to Royal Roads University to recreate the picture that Reynolds had tweeted out.

“He made me take about 20 before we got the right angle,” Cheryl laughed.

The photo made its way to Reynolds’ publicist and the Hollywood star posted the pic to his Instagram account over the weekend. It’s since gotten nearly a million likes.

The posing fun continues! Visitors are welcome at the castle daily for guided tours to Sept 4, in cosplay or not. https://t.co/ZKFssWBco7 — Royal Roads (@RoyalRoads) July 10, 2017

But Cheryl says Ethan isn’t overly excited about his newfound fame. He’s mostly just pumped that Deadpool saw his photo.

As for when he might be able to watch the movie, Cheryl says it’ll be a while.

“I only let [him] see G-Rated movies and I’ve been very fussy about that,” she said.

joel.tansey@goldstreamgazette.com