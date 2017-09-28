Happy Landings in 100 Mile House sees modern renovations

Happy Landing Restaurant has spruced up their dining room with extensive renovations creating a classy, modern venue for their classic, European menu that is already bringing in new and younger customers.

Swiss-trained chefs Marcel Baur and Robert Zimmermann are its longtime owners, along with Robert’s wife, Susan Zimmermann. They have been offering fine dining in 100 Mile House for the past 22 years, since their own “happy landings” in Canada together back in 1995.

“We did a really nice face-lift,” Robert says. “We got the modern touch in the modern world.”

While he and Marcel did a lot of the basic work themselves, Robert explains they could never have achieved such wonderful results without the support and outstanding craftsmanship of Marco Bueler (Loon Bay Resort owner) and Luke Fournier (Luke Fournier Construction).

“I can’t thank them enough.”

From the terrific tiling and the rock work on the walls to new flooring styles and a hand-made, log-slab bar in their beautiful new dining room, their modernized Cariboo-style renovations shine, lit by pretty new lighting and tables, with a more open design that still maintains privacy.

Robert explains this updated look creates an atmosphere tuned to more romantic, relaxing meals with quality, fine dining. Their menus feature time-proven European recipes, such as chicken Cordon Bleu and Beef Stroganoff, prepared with fresh (not frozen) Canadian meats and poultry, he adds.

“We have all fresh vegetables, and most meals are using basic “from scratch” ingredients.

“Marcel has a kind of ‘bachelor’ degree in cooking. He has a [Swiss] federal diploma that is the highest education you can get in Europe.”

Over more than two decades in operation, Happy Landings has “helped put 100 Mile House on the culinary map,” Robert says, adding that over the years, customers from as far away as the Lower Mainland have become almost like family.

He explains it is the unique European dishes they serve that brings folks back, some of them travellers who stay on to also buy gas, book accommodations and other economic boosts.

“We have really international dishes, which you’ll get nowhere else.”

Susan adds others return there to dine from Prince George and elsewhere in the B.C. Interior.

“We close Sundays/Mondays, so they are basically choosing the days of the weeks [to travel] so they are able to eat here.

“We even have some from Williams Lake, who drive here to eat and then drive back home.”

They also accept group reservations, Susan notes, which are particularly popular during the holiday season (so book early).

The trio of partners encourage the community to stop by and check out their newly renovated restaurant and enjoy a great meal.