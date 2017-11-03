Amazon to add 1,000 tech jobs by 2020 with new office in Vancouver

The online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space, to open in two years.

Amazon will soon be establishing itself in B.C. – but this has nothing to do with the company’s current search for new headquarters.

While that news has yet to be released, it has been made public that the online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space at a new building in Vancouver.

This expansion by Amazon is expected to create another 1,000 new tech jobs in the province by 2020, when Oxford Properties is finished.

The e-commerce company already has 500 employees working at its fulfillment centres in Delta and New Westminster, as well as its subsidiary Abebooks.com, based in Victoria.

In an announcement from Vancouver Friday morning, Premier John Horgan welcomed the business plan as one that will grow a “strong, sustainable economy.”

Amazon put out a call in September for cities to bid on what its calling a second headquarters, where the company plans to invest up to US$5 billion.

In September, Horgan announced the province would be backing a joint bid involving Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner and Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson.

More to come.

